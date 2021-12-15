PERRYVILLE — At last Tuesday’s town meeting, Perryville town officials introduced a resolution and an ordinance were introduced that could mean speed cameras will be installed along Aiken Avenue.
Ordinance 2021-12 establishes the school zones in which Perryville may authorize RedSpeed USA – a speed camera manufacturer – to set up the traffic calming devices. Maryland law requires the cameras be set up within a school zone, which is a radius of a half mile of a school. Vehicles traveling above the posted limit on a state road will trip a camera, which will take a picture of the car and its license plate. The owner of the vehicle would then receive a notice of a $40 municipal infraction.
The proposed cameras would be set up in proximity to Perryville Middle School and Good Shepherd Catholic School. Perryville Elementary is located on Maywood Ave, which is a town road, but many students that walk to and from the school use Aiken Avenue. That is also a popular thoroughfare for adults.
Also introduced was Resolution 2021-08, which establishes the relationship between the town and RedSpeed USA.
A public hearing held ahead of the introduction of the ordinance and resolution drew only a handful of speakers including Jackie Weih and Lawrence Grace.
“Why are we doing this if we can just set up radar?” Grace said. “We have a police force that can set up radar.”
Grace went on record saying he did not like speed cameras.
“Everyone will speed once in awhile. That’s $40 out of your pocket,” Grace said.
Commissioner Michelle Linkey felt it was not a waste of resources.
“While we do have a police department, it’s 12 uniformed men,” Linkey said. “This is another way we can use our resources wisely.”
“I live on Aiken Avenue and it’s a waste of resources to patrol over and over with no effect,” Weih said. She told the elected body that the noise generated by speeding vehicles means she can’t have a conversation in her own front yard.
“I am open to whatever will make it stop,” Weih said.
Police run radar and write speeding tickets that start at $100 and go higher depending on how far beyond the posted speed limit the driver was traveling. The town police department sees none of that fine. RedSpeed offered Perryville a turn-key system in which the town will get as much as 65% of every citation.
“I don’t want to see this (the money earned from camera citations) becoming a cash cow, but the residents along Aiken Avenue have made it clear they want something done,” said Commissioner Tim Snelling.
Town officials have not decided how any proceeds from the cameras would be spent.
“If it turns out we do make money we have every intention of putting it back into the community,” said Commissioner Christina Aldridge, who added that there are worse problems in town that police need to handle, which the speed cameras will free them up to address.
“My hope is that the presence alone will make it stop,” Aldridge said. “Our children are our main priority.”
Mayor Matt Roath said Perryville is a walkable community with several large employers – IKEA and the Maryland Veterans Administration at Perry Point – as well as the MARC train station, which add to the traffic on Aiken Avenue.
“The majority of the speeders are those employers,” Roath said. “These are people that are not concerned with the safety of our residents.”
There was one complaint that the public was uninformed of the pending legislation. Weih came to the defense of the town.
“The mayor and commissioners have debated and discussed this ad nauseum,” Weih said. In October, the board saw a presentation from RedSpeed USA. “Thank you guys for doing your job.”
Commissioner Robert Taylor insisted that the proposed cameras are not a money grab, but rather a public safety issue.
“Especially the trucks. This is a method we will have to encourage them to use Coudon Boulevard, which was built for this,” Taylor said. Even though Aiken Avenue is off limits to tractor trailers, drivers of these big rigs tell Perryville Police that their company issued GPS sends them down that road.
In writing, Perryville resident Richard McKay stated he understands the reasoning.
“But I prefer speed bumps,” McKay said in his letter to the board.
Roath said this is about being a safer community without taxing the police department.
“At the end of the day, it really was our only option,” Roath said.
