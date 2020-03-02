ELKTON — Alexa and Josh Dowlin are new parents of a beautiful leap baby — a girl the couple has named Sadie.
Entering the world at 5:27 Saturday morning at Christiana Care at Union Hospital in Elkton, Sadie has the distinction of being a Leap Year Baby. Her February 29 birthdate puts her in a unique club of about 187,000 in the United States and 4.1 million worldwide.
"Our due date was the 27th," Alexa explained, adding they knew there was a possibility their first child would be a leapling.
With Aunt Sydney Berger from Middletown, Del. and grandfather Barry "Bear" Berger from Levittown, Pa. on hand to meet the new arrival, Josh and Alexa were pleased that the delivery went according to plan.
"I'm happy meeting my first grand daughter," "Bear" said.
Since a Leap Year only comes every four years, the Dowlins will have to decide which day would be celebrated on the off years.
"We're not trying to figure that out right now," Josh said, smiling at his newborn and planting a kiss on Alexa.
Both agreed they would likely count Feb. 28 as her birthdate on the off-years. For now the new parents are enjoying their sweet arrival. So is Aunt Sydney, who expects to have a hand in diaper duty.
"I'm ready to do everything," she said. "I'm prepared."
