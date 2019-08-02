CECIL COUNTY — When Jeff Lawson took the helm of Cecil County Public Schools in July 2018, he embarked on a mission to improve communication within the school system and in coordination with the external community.
Lawson came to work in Cecil County in 2009 — after spending 25 years in Delaware public schools as a teacher, principal and administrator — to serve as the executive director for high school education for seven years, and later as the associate superintendent for education services for two years. In that last role, Lawson said he realized that CCPS needed to ramp up its communication efforts.
“During my years as associate superintendent, I continually talked to people and I just got the sense that there was a thirst, if you will, to have the school system more aggressive in terms of pushing out information,” he said.
So, in his 10th year with CCPS and his first year as leader of the school system, Lawson set to work to bridge that communication gap.
Quenching the thirst
In his first month in the school system’s top spot, Lawson held the first of several “Conversations with the Superintendent,” a series of one-on-one, 15-minute meetings with community members in which he gathered feedback about CCPS.
“Sometimes, I think senior level administrators lose sight of the impact that our decisions have on teachers, on kids and on families,” he said. “So the communication is important in that it allows me to get feedback as to how well we’re doing our job.”
Although Lawson acknowledged that he can’t always do something about every issue that people address in their meetings, he said those conversations allow people to feel heard and they often produce “nuggets of gold in terms of information and community perspective.”
Having proven successful, that conversation series will continue this school year with sessions planned in September and October, according to Lawson.
While Lawson said one-way communication tools such as newsletters and social media posts have their place in conveying information, he said two-way communication such as community forums and one-on-one meetings is also key to creating a fully successful system.
“My goal would be to create an intentional purpose behind communicating, not to just shovel information out … but to purposefully seek out, engage, and find out, in the eyes of our constituents and our customers, how well we’re doing,” Lawson said.
Charting a new course
In August 2018, CCPS began working on its four-year strategic plan, including a re-evaluation of its mission, vision, purpose, objectives, goals and values. While CCPS revisits those items every year, Lawson said this was the first time the school system’s strategic plan underwent an overhaul of this scale in at least 15 years.
A strategic plan coordination team — comprised of administrators; teachers; parents; and Michael McSheehan, a researcher and consultant from the University of New Hampshire — tackled that revamp.
The team gathered feedback from community members through system surveys with over 5,600 responses, as well as six focus groups — made up of students, parents, teachers, business leaders, administrators and general community members — which each met three times for a total of 18 sessions, Lawson said.
Along with the new plan, CCPS also replaced its nearly 20-year-old, blue-green-and-black logo which included a child maturing to a high school graduate. The school system’s new logo, which was designed by North East High School student Madison Ewing and selected from over 40 student-submitted entries, features silhouettes of a student wearing a graduation cap, three birds in flight representing local wildlife, the Maryland state flag, and a globe.
The strategic plan revision process culminated in the county school board unanimously approving the new CCPS Strategic Plan in July 2019.
While the idea of creating an equitable school system was present in CCPS’s former plan, the pursuit of that value takes a more prominent place in the new plan. The revised plan makes sure to identify equity not as a static destination, but as an ongoing journey that must be “continually reviewed” and built around a “rigorous, relevant and culturally responsive curriculum.”
Lawson said that idea of equity is especially important in a county where so many students are dealing with trauma related to substance abuse and other issues.
According to Lawson, school systems often become so comfortable in how they run things that they may overlook equity disparities.
“The biggest problem, or pitfall if you will, is that I think there’s a tendency sometimes on the part of school systems to operate on the assumption that we don’t have any equity concerns, that we are equal ... You have to continue to self-reflect, self-check, self-inventory,” he explained.
Valuing his people
One of the things Lawson wanted to improve as superintendent was CCPS’s recognition and appreciation of its approximately 2,300 employees. In September 2018, Lawson launched his Going the Extra Mile (GEM) Awards, which he uses to recognize employees who were nominated by their peers for going above and beyond in their work.
At least 75 people have received GEM Awards to date. CCPS employees can nominate one of their peers for a GEM Award or learn more about the recognition program by visiting www.ccps.org/gem.
Some people might call the initiative “shallow” or “superfluous,” Lawson said. But for him, showing CCPS employees that the school system values their work is an integral part of demonstrating to staff members that their work is not going unnoticed.
“I’ve had people in tears over these things,” he said. “People are nominated by their peers, so if I go out to recognize a cafeteria manager, someone in her department has nominated her for that award … It’s an intentional effort to say that your work matters to us.”
When the school board surprised Lawson with his own GEM Award in May 2019, Board President William Malesh highlighted the superintendent’s commitment to “doing what is right for students” and keeping open lines of communication with community members.
“Dr. Lawson hit the ground running at high speed after being named superintendent of the schools, and he has not slowed down yet,” Malesh said. “He has been true to his mantra of ‘people first.’ … The sun is shining brightly on Cecil County under Dr. Lawson’s leadership.”
Lawson also established a Superintendent’s Teaching and Learning Council that has an elementary arm and secondary arm with about 30 to 35 teachers each. He meets with the groups on a monthly basis to help guide decisions before they are made.
“It’s not a PowerPoint where I go and I tell them ‘OK, here’s what’s coming.’ We genuinely bring them in on the front end to help us develop decisions,” he said.
Lawson said that teachers deserve to have their perspectives heard in decision-making processes, especially because they are some of the people who interact with students the most on a daily basis.
“Teachers need to be a part of what happens in the school system,” he said. “They need to know their voice matters. We think we’ve moved the needle on that.”
Leading his first budget process
Overseeing his first system-wide budget this year, Lawson worked with the Cecil County Board of Education as they requested $88.7 million from the county. Had the county approved that request, it would have been a $6.2 million increase year over year.
But County Executive Alan McCarthy came back with his own budget proposal, which funded the school system with $84.9 million, or a $2.4 million increase over the current fiscal year. The county council approved McCarthy’s budget in June.
State funding based on recommendations from a state commission will help CCPS pay for the approximately $3.8 million difference between the school system’s original budget request and McCarthy’s budget. The school board balanced the remaining shortfall by pulling from their savings.
Lawson said the annual budget process requires CCPS to be transparent with the community as the school system strives to demonstrate the significance of their financial needs.
“For as long as I do this job, that’s one thing I will guarantee the community: we will tell you what we’re doing with the money and we will be responsible with how we spend the money,” he said.
During the budget process, Lawson said the school system’s Citizens Advisory Committee guided budget strategy in terms of informing the community about how CCPS spends money, why it spends funds in certain areas of the budget, how CCPS stacks up compared to other school systems, and whether CCPS is reflecting equity in its practices.
Moving forward, Lawson said he hopes to bring the CAC into all areas of policy, not just the budget.
Although CCPS did not receive the increase over last year’s budget that it was looking for, Lawson said he has seen through his collaboration with McCarthy and the county council that they care about the school system.
“On a very fundamental level, I believe that Dr. McCarthy and the county council are trying to do the right thing … I think they are genuinely trying to balance their revenue with their expenditures, and for the goodness of the county it’s something that needs to happen,” he said.
That said, Lawson said he will continue pushing county leaders to increase funding in areas of need.
“If myself and a councilperson disagree on a budget issue, let’s go have lunch and talk about it. And you know what, we might walk away from that lunch still not agreeing, but he or she will know where I’m coming from and I’ll understand where they’re coming from,” he said.
Facing criticism
Though he has experienced several successes over the past year, Lawson’s path to the top seat was not a sure path.
Back in May 2018, when the school board named Lawson the new superintendent, the vote was split 3-2 with Board of Education Vice President James Fazzino and former Board of Education member Wendi Wintersgill casting the dissenting votes.
Lawson had been put up against two other finalists for the superintendent position: Monique Wheatley-Phillip, an assistant superintendent and executive director in Baltimore County Public Schools; and Sean Bulson, interim vice president for the Division of University and P-12 Partnerships at the University of North Carolina system.
Bulson had also previously served as a community superintendent in Montgomery County Public Schools (the largest school district in the state of Maryland) with oversight over 36 of that county’s schools, and as superintendent in Wilson County Schools in North Carolina — making him the only one of the three finalists to have already served in a superintendent capacity. He would be named superintendent of neighboring Harford County Public Schools less than a month after Lawson’s appointment in Cecil County.
After the school board’s vote, Wintersgill said Lawson’s experience “pales compared to what we had an opportunity for.”
Fazzino said at the time that he had “reservations” about Lawson leading the school system and that CCPS would have benefitted from an outside perspective after more than a decade of inside hires for leadership positions.
But Fazzino also said then that he would support the new superintendent — a stance he maintained in a recent email statement to the Whig.
“I am confident that Dr. Lawson will continue to look closely at all operations and address the tough conversations as they arise,” he said.
According to Fazzino, the school still has some equity and planning challenges it needs to address, such as providing all CCPS students access to system-run summer programs, ensuring that student support centers are available in every school, and figuring out how to best plan for current and projected school enrollment data.
However, Fazzino also pointed to increased communication and outreach efforts as positive changes that have occurred over the past year.
Lawson said that he felt at the time of his confirmation as superintendent — and continues to feel now — that he was “the right person for the job.”
“I know the people who were also interested in this job applied for multiple,” Lawson said. “What that said to me is some people want to be a superintendent, I wanted to be superintendent of this county. I felt like I was the right fit for the county in 2018. I felt I was the right kind of person to do what needed to be done.”
Looking ahead
With the beginning of his second school year as superintendent on the horizon, Lawson said he hopes to show county leaders how the funds that the school system receives affect the people they serve.
Under that goal, Lawson wants to build CCPS to a point where it is able to provide competitive wages to its workers compared to school districts in the surrounding region.
Among 10 other schools districts that the school system identified as being within a commute of Cecil County, CCPS paid teachers with a bachelor’s degree favorably compared to those other districts. As of February, CCPS ranked No. 2 out of 11 schools for salaries of teachers with a bachelor’s degree at the first step of their careers, and No. 3 at the 10th step level.
The school system also ranked No. 3 for salaries of teachers with a master’s degree at the first step level, however, CCPS’s ranking fell to No. 9 for teachers with master’s degrees at the the 10th step level.
In order to become more competitive with surrounding school districts, Lawson said CCPS has to invest more into the back end of its pay scale by increasing wages for employees who have been with the school system for 15, 20, 30 or more years.
Another important piece of the puzzle in retaining teachers will be making sure teachers feel valued, Lawson said.
“We compete with the I-95 corridor when we hire principals, when we hire teachers … We have to compete regionally,” he said. “I know that it’s important for every employee to feel valued at work, and that a lot of times if I feel really valued at my place of employment maybe I don’t need to be paid as much as I do down the road.”
Although the goal is a work in progress, Lawson is looking forward to the day when teachers and other potential employees are flocking to work at CCPS.
“I want Cecil County Public Schools to be the premier place to work in the county and I make no bones about it,” he said. “I’m not shy about it. It’s what I want to do. I want this to be a place where people in Pennsylvania, other parts of Maryland, Delaware, that they want to come here. Mark my words, we’re going to get it done.”
