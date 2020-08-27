ELKTON — Chief Matthew Donnelly walked out of Elkton Police Department’s headquarters on Thursday afternoon and returned salutes to some nearby officers who, along with many others in that general area, were standing at attention as a bagpiper played in the background.
Then he walked briskly to an unmarked police car that was parked in front of the EPD station on Railroad Avenue.
After sliding into the driver’s seat and raising an emergency radio to his lips, Donnelly uttered “10-42,” which is a code that law enforcement officers give at the end of their shifts to let dispatchers know that they are no longer on patrol, no longer in service.
It marked the last 10-42 for Donnelly, who worked his final shift on Thursday and is now retired after serving nearly 31 years on the EPD force.
Donnelly, 54, joined the agency as a cadet in October 1989 and then worked his way up in rank during the next three decades. For the last seven years of his career, Donnelly served as EPD chief and, in that role, he was in charge of an agency that has 45 sworn officers, nine civilian staff members and an annual budget of approximately $6 million.
Members of other law enforcement agencies in Cecil County also turned out for the last-call ceremony. In addition, members of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services and the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, as well as Town of Elkton leaders and employees, were in attendance.
After the ceremony, Donnelly walked through the parking and shook hands and, or, hugged all of his well-wishers, before circling back to a spot near one of the front doors to EPD’s station. Once there, Donnelly hugged his wife, Karen, and their two daughters, Kristen, 25; and Kaitlyn, 21.
