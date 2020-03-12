ANNAPOLIS — Following an announcement earlier in the day of the first known community-contracted case of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan held a news conference Thursday afternoon, March 12 announcing additional steps the state is taking to combat the spread of the disease, including canceling school for the next two weeks.
Joined by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon and others, Hogan spoke about how the state has been preparing to combat the spread of what is referred to as “COVID-19” and plans to ramp up actions.
Hogan said that the circumstances of the latest case, the 12th reported in Maryland and the first to be contracted without travel or contact with another known infected person, shows the spread of the virus to be entering a new phase here. He said the expectations should be for the number of cases to “dramatically and rapidly rise.”
The state’s response is shifting from containment to mitigating and limiting the spread of COVID-19, Hogan said, adding that the World Health Organization is calling the outbreak to be a “global pandemic.”
“I want to again assure Marylanders that all levels of government have been preparing for this for many weeks. But we have moved into community transmission in our state and we believe that all of us need to take serious actions to limit day-to-day interactions and activities,” he said.
Salmon announced that all public schools are to be closed from March 16-27 and all school-sanctioned travel to be canceled effective immediately. She said schools and buses are to be cleaned and disinfected during the closure.
To make up for the lost instructional time, Salmon recommended school systems hold classes during the originally scheduled as spring break days. Cecil County Public Schools confirmed that they would be closed from March 16-27.
“It is crucial that we take immediate measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in school communities around the state,” Salmon said.
Hogan said private schools should follow the public school system’s lead.
Senior centers also are closed until further notice, Hogan announced.
Hogan also issued an order prohibiting “any social, community, religious, recreational or sports gatherings or events of more than 250 people in close proximity at all locations and venues across the state.”
He announced changes to hospital visitor policies, which are in line with those already made by University of Maryland Medical System and UM Shore Regional Health, among them that visitors under the age 18 will not be permitted and permitted visitors must go through a health screening.
Fran Phillips, deputy secretary for public health, said measures are being taken with three goals in mind: slow the spread of infection; protect those who would be more vulnerable if they contract the virus, namely older residents and those with underlying health conditions; and maintain essential services.
Of the 12 patients who are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, Phillips said two continue to be hospitalized and three have fully recovered and passed the quarantine stage.
While Phillips called the virus “very, very serious” and one requiring extraordinary measures from the community, she said the results of those recovered patients show “that this is a disease that can be properly managed.”
Dr. David Marcozzi, UMMS COVID-19 incident commander, and Dr. Stephen Evans, chief medical officer for MedStar Health, spoke at the news conference supporting Hogan’s actions. They also spoke about the challenge facing healthcare workers and facilities in being able to treat cases as they mount.
“This is a challenging time for our state,” Marcozzi said. “We wholeheartedly endorse the bold and decisive decisions of our governor today.”
Hogan said he met on March 12 with the leadership of the General Assembly. He also held a meeting with his full cabinet.
Hogan said the Maryland Emergency Management Agency is at its highest alert level. He issued an executive order activating the National Guard, with troops prepared to hit the streets — “in order to carry out any necessary functions in critical areas of need” — within 12 hours of being called out.
Among the additional measures Hogan announced, all non-essential state employees approved for telework will be required to telework, public access to state buildings will be restricted and all licenses and permits issued by any agency, including driver’s licenses will be extended until 30 days after the state of emergency declaration is lifted.
Hogan said he is delegating day-to-day operations of his administration to Rutherford, allowing Hogan to focus his efforts on the state’s COVID-19 response.
Hogan said the measures announced March 12 will be disruptive to Marylanders’ everyday lives and may sound extreme and frightening.
“But they could be the difference in saving lives and helping keep people safe. But they do not mean, however, that daily life as we know it should come to a halt,” Hogan said, adding that grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants should remain open.
