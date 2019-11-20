CECIL COUNTY — The Stewart Company is putting more than 500 acres of land up for auction next month, with most of it in Principio Business Park and Chesapeake Overlook.
The sale, which has been in the works for about five months, is part of a “division of heirs” and a “dissolution of a partnership,” according to county officials and auction house representatives.
“The family is pretty tight-lipped about it, but these properties were never put on the market until this,” said Tommy Bone with International Auction, which is conducting the sale. “In some cases, people will use auctions as a way to accelerate the sale.”
The Stewart Company, a large commercial developer and material construction company run by the Stewart family out of York, Pa., is one of the largest landowners in the county.
The Stewart family name has gained prominence in the last five years, after the arrival of the 1.2 million square-foot Amazon warehouse and the Lidl distribution center in Principio Business Park.
Since then, the business park has become the county’s epicenter for economic development. Smithfield Foods is currently developing a 420,000-square-foot warehouse, and Medline has also opened for business
Five undeveloped properties in Principio Business Park, 398 acres in all, will be up for auction. All land surrounds the Amazon warehouse center, with a few parcels on the front of U.S. 40.
All properties in Principio Business Park and are in the state’s Enterprise Zone, thus making them eligible for tax breaks.
Further up the highway, three properties surrounding the future Great Wolf Lodge and the Hollywood Casino Perryville will also be up for sale.
The Stewart family is also auctioning off a 60-acre farm near Elk Neck State Forest.
Chris Moyer, county economic development director, said that it’s hard to tell what the auction will bring for the future of Principio Business Park and Chesapeake Overlook.
“It could be anyone at this point, so for now we wait,” Moyer said. “Our doors are always open to work with any future ownership.”
Bidding requirements call for a deposit of $75,000 per parcel for the larger parcels and $5,000 for the smaller parcels to be sold in Principio Business Park. The deposit drops to $50,000 for the larger parcels in Chesapeake Overlook to $15,000 for the smaller land.
The Elk Neck Farm auction requires a $10,000 deposit.
The auction will be held on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Hampton Inn at 2 Warner Road, Elkton, MD 21921. Registration begins at 1 p.m.
