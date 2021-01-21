PORT DEPOSIT — Robert Kuhs took the oath of office Tuesday night to become the next mayor of Port Deposit.
Kuhs then administered the oath to his new Deputy Mayor Kevin Brown. Both had been nominated and unanimously approved by their fellow council members earlier this month. Kuhs finishes the term of Wayne Tome, who resigned the mayoral seat Jan. 7 to take the director post with the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services. That term ends in 2023.
Don’t expect any sweeping changes, Kuhs said of his new title.
“I learned a long time ago from a store manager not to change things for the sake of change,” Kuhs said just before being sworn in by Charlene Notarcola, clerk of the Cecil County Circuit Court.
Moving from council, where he’s been a member since 2005 to mayor, Kuhs said in at least one respect his job will be easier.
“With a weak mayor system of government I don’t have a vote. I don’t have a dog in the fight unless I’m breaking a tie,” he explained.
However he feels the job of the elected body is made easier overall because of the town hall staff, specifically Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator and Ted Sookiasian, finance director.
“Between Vicky and Ted the place runs itself,” Kuhs said. “I like the way the town is being run now.”
That includes rebuilding a town police department.
“I thought we never should have gotten rid of it in the first place,” Kuhs said. The town dissolved the department in 2012 and contracted with Cecil County Sheriff’s Office for coverage. However now Port Deposit has its Chief of Police Susan Smith who acts as eyes on the ground and liaison to CCSO.
He called the current slate of council members “cohesive.”
“Especially in the last four years. We got together and really got things done,” he said.
Kuhs has not considered his political future, except to say he won’t pursue a higher office.
“At this point I will run for election in 2023,” he said. However he noted he may not need to run if there’s no contest. He was part of the council that decided in 2017 that uncontested elections would be canceled and the candidates sworn in, which is what happened in 2019. “I’ve always said in a small town like this it’s tough to get people to serve.”
The council had a Wednesday deadline for people to file interest in taking Kuhs’ council seat with the caveat that the term would end in May.
