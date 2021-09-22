ELKTON - Investigators are looking for leads after an unknown knifeman stabbed a rival - critically wounding him - during a fight on the street of an Elkton-area neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
CCSO deputies and members of other area law enforcement agencies rushed to the 300 block of Willow Court in the Winding Brook neighborhood, off Fletchwood Road, northeast of Elkton, at approximately 5:10 p.m after receiving a dispatch regarding a stabbing, police reported.
First responders found an unconscious man lying in the road and rendered emergency medical treatment to a stab wound that the victim had suffered to the lower part of his body, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
"It was an extremely serious wound," Holmes told the Cecil Whig on Wednesday, declining to elaborate because of the ongoing investigation.
An ambulance crew transported the victim from the stabbing scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was listed in "critical but stable" condition on Wednesday afternoon, Holmes reported. Investigators identified the victim only as a 26-year-old Wilmington, Del. resident.
The unknown knifeman remained on the loose, as of late Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
In addition to processing the crime scene, CCSO investigators interviewed some people who were in the area at the time of the stabbing, police said. But, even so, they are asking others who might have helpful information to come forward, police added.
"There was a fight in the road. The suspect stabbed the victim and then fled the area on foot," Holmes outlined, before commenting, "We believe that there are other witnesses."
Anyone with information that might help detectives who are investigating this stabbing is asked to call CCSO Det. Chase Armington, lead investigator, at 410-392-2122 or the CCSO tip-line at 410-392-2180. Callers can remain anonymous.
