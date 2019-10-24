ELKTON — Local man Cody Kirk announced Thursday that he is running for Town Commissioner in the Town of Elkton’s 2020 municipal elections.
“Visually, our community appears blissful during events and passing through,” he said in a statement. “But deep down and said as blunt[ly] as possible, our community is scarred emotionally.”
Kirk said in a statement that he believes the phrase “We are Elkton” should be seen as “the embodiment of our unity.”
Kirk has run for public office in previous elections.
