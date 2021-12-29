ELKTON — The 2021 Kids Coat Campaign is now in full swing, after some COVID-related setbacks last winter, according to Roger Owens, who started the annual coat drive to help needy families 36 years ago.
Owens and his fellow volunteers are urging people to donate brand new coats or gently used coats, both of which can be dropped off at Village Laundromat and Dry Cleaning at 801 E. Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in the Village at Elkton Shopping Center and at O-Kleen Laundromat and Dry Cleaning at 103 North St. in Northside Plaza during business hours for those two Elkton businesses.
(Although the charity drive is called the Kids Coat Campaign, people are welcome to donate brand new and gently used coats for adults, too.)
The donated used coats are then washed — for free — at those laundromats, which Owens owns, before they are taken to the Cecil County Help Center at 135 E. High Street, where workers and volunteers there oversee the distribution of those coats to needy families. More than 50,000 donated coats have been washed at Owens’ laundromats for free since 1985, when he started the annual Kids Coat Campaign.
The 2021 Kids Coat Campaign at this point marks a resurgence, after a relatively weak charity drive last winter.
“Last year was sort of a blowout because of the COVID concerns and the schools being on (virtual learning),” Owens said, noting that productive coat collection campaigns have taken place at schools in Cecil County when classroom teaching is offered.
Now, with students and teachers back in school, aside from the present Christmas break, the 2021 Kids Coat Campaign appears to be strong.
“At this point, we are in full-speed-ahead mode,” Owens commented.
Owens recognized his wife, Jennifer LePore; and his laundromat managers — Lizzy Yates, Tara Sandoz and April Lee — for all the work they have done during this latest Kids Coat Campaign. LePore has made coat deliveries to the Cecil County Help Center and Yates, Sandoz and Lee have handled and, or, supervised the coat cleaning.
In addition to coat contributions, Owens and his Kids Coat Campaign volunteers are asking people to donate coat hangers because there is a shortage due to the supply chain logjam that is hampering the United States.
“I’m looking for coat hangers. With the supply chain problem, obtaining the 2,000 coat hangers I use for this (coat drive) every year has been impossible,” Owens said, adding, “Right now I can’t get the hangers that I need for our regular customers. If anyone wants to donate good used hangers from their home or uniforms from work, we will take them and use them on the coat campaign.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.