ELKTON — What better way to kick off April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month than to host a rousing kick ball tournament?
Cecil County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is hosting its Annual Kickin’ It For Kids Kickball Tournament Saturday at Pine Grove Market, 2205 Oldfield Point Road in Elkton.
CASA is a non profit organization that mentors children placed in foster care in Cecil County and monitors the court proceedings related to their care in the system. Volunteers are trained to carry out these duties.
Kickin’ It For Kids is not a CASA fundraiser, Tichnell said, but rather an opportunity to teach the community about the important work done by the volunteers and staff. There will also be information about National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
This is a free event with eight teams set to play in round robin competition until a winner is declared. All the teams are set but Anna Tichnell, CASA Operations Manager, said anyone that wants to be a ringer could still come out.
“It is too late to register a new team, but there may be a few teams looking for additional players if people are interested in playing,” Tichnell said. The cost is $10 per player.
Check out these team names: Subpoena Coladas, Foot Clan, Leeds Longshots-Hurtz So Good, Courthouse Crushers, CASA Crusaders, Fierce Friends, Miracle Workers and CC Wingin’ It.
The competition starts at 11 a.m. Adding to the entertainment will be music by MC Roger Owens and food from Jay’s Fil-Am Mobile Cuisine. And of course, Pine Grove Market will be open.
It wouldn’t be a tournament without referees, which includes Jeffrey Lawson, superintendent of Cecil County Public Schools, Cecil County Council President Bob Meffley, Councilwoman Jackie Gregory, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams and Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion. Joseph Buckley, executive director for middle school education, Ed Ginder with Elkton’s Planning Commission, and Frank Wiggins, well known volunteer with youth sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.