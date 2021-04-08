ELKTON — Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cecil County will host its second “Kickin’ it for Kids” Kickball Tournament on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The event, hosted by Pine Grove Market on Oldfield Point Road near Elkton, uses a fun sport to address the serious issue of child abuse.
“It adds a sense of levity to the situation,” said CASA Community Outreach Coordinator Michael Welker. “Child abuse is not something fun to talk about. So we have to make it fun for people to talk and get engaged.”
Along with kickball, CASA is providing several fun activities for spectators. The Philippine Smoked BBQ and Grill food truck will be there with pulled pork and other BBQ stables. For entertainment, CASA will provide games such as cornhole and a “goal in one” competition along with music by The Salamander Bros. DJ duo.
The guest referees are notable Cecil County people, including Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson, Elkton Mayor Rob Alt, Elkton Commissioner Rob Massimiano, and County Councilman Bill Coutz.
CASA received a proclamation from the County Council recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month, marking the council’s first proclamation in over a year.
There will be seven teams at the event, representing different organizations, such as a group of lawyers, the Cecil County States Attorney’s Office, and Friends of Cecil County Parks and Recreation.
Last year’s event was shutdown because of the pandemic, so the trophy lists “Team COVID-19” as the 2020 winner. In 2019, law enforcement officers won the first event.
Teams paid $10 per person to register. However, the event is supposed to play mainly an awareness role, not a fundraising one.
CASA, founded in 2015, works to train volunteers to serve as advocates for children in foster care during court cases. Volunteers receive 30 to 40 hours of training and get to know the child before representing their interests.
Graham said child abuse prevention is essential for CASA since children in foster care are there due to abuse and neglect. CASA currently has 73 volunteers advocating for 77 children.
CASA has partnered with local businesses and churches to display its yard signs raising awareness for child abuse prevention month.
Graham said that child abuse cases are artificially low right now due to the COVID pandemic causing social workers and other professionals to be less present.
“One of the number one sources that goes to the Department of Social Services, to report abuse or neglect, is our teachers and guidance counselors,” said CASA Program Manager Kristen Graham. “So with students returning back to school, we are expecting to see an uptick of cases.”
Welker said he hopes that around 100 people will attend the event. Attendance is free.
“CASA of Cecil County is now in its fifth year of serving foster children in need of a voice as they navigate the court system,” Executive Director Giulia Hodge said. “Come out on Saturday and help raise awareness of child abuse and cheer for those that are kicking it for kids.”
