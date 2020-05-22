Keep an eye out for ballot boxes

ELKTON — Voters in Maryland have several ways to vote in the June 2 primary election: mail-in votes, ballot boxes and in-person voting.
Maryland lawmakers ordered a 50/50 split between state and county to pay for postage costs of mail in ballots to encourage residents to vote during an unprecedented primary season.
On election day, June 2, County Election Board staff will be at the four ballot box locations to assist voters from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Or residents can cast their ballot in-person at the Cecil County Administration building.
Residents can drop ballots in the four secure locations around the county. Yesterday, ballot boxes were delivered to the Cecil County Administration Building, Rising Sun Town Hall, Perryville Middle School and Bohemia Manor High School. The boxes will be open until 8 p.m. of the day of the election.
Ruie Lavoie, directer of county elections, is working with law enforcement to ensure the area is secure and safe for voters. A team of two bipartisan election officials or law officers will empty the ballot boxes three times a day.
“A very strict chain of custody will be followed,” Lavoie said. “The ballots will be removed from the ballot boxes and secured in a ballot transfer bin. Seals will be placed on the transfer bin.
“Once the ballots are delivered to my office, an election official will verify the seal numbers, the quantity of ballots and the ballots will be processed as received. The ballots will then be secured and armed until the following day’s canvass.”
The canvassing of ballots also started yesterday, and will be a continuous process depending on the number of ballots received each day.
Public may view a live stream of the canvass by clicking the link found on the Cecil County Election Board website or on the election calendar available on the site.
Lavoie expects a spike in voter turn out with mail-in voting. In previous years, Lavoie recorded a 33.86 percent turn out during the 2016 presidential primary and about 20 percent for the 2018 governor’s race.
Mail-in voting, with prepaid may encourage more people to vote. Residents have more time to review the ballot on their own time.
“The all-mail election that just occurred for the Special General Election in the 7th Congressional District showed a higher than normal turnout,” Lavoie said, adding that other states with all-mail elections show higher turnouts. “More specifically for Cecil County, we have several local contests that I believe are important to our voters. This differs from most other jurisdictions in Maryland during a presidential primary.”
