ELKTON — Jury deliberations were continuing at press time early Thursday night in an attempted murder trial in which a teen is accused of trying to stab a rival to death in January 2020 during a street fight in an Elkton neighborhood.
Jurors started deliberating late Thursday afternoon, after hearing closing arguments at the conclusion of the three-day-long trial in Cecil County Circuit Court.
The defendant, Dustin Ray Plaster, 20, of the 300 block of Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison if convicted. Plaster, who was 18 at the time of the incident, also is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Plaster is accused of stabbing the alleged victim, Brian Andrew Davis, 44, five times at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2020, during a fight involving several combatants outside their residences, which are across the street from one another in the 300 block of Hollingsworth Manor. The two families had had previous disputes in the past, according to trial testimony.
Davis suffered a lacerated kidney — three of the stab wounds were to his lower back — and he spent a week in the Intensive Care Unit at Christiana Hospital in Delaware. Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman told jurors that Davis nearly died.
The defense maintained that Plaster, who fled from the scene after stabbing Davis, had acted in self-defense during the fray.
Plaster did not testify in his own defense at trial.
Jurors heard Plaster’s version of the incident, however, when prosecutors played a recording of an interview that he had with Elkton Police Department investigators late on Jan. 24, 2020. Plaster had shown up at the agency’s headquarters with blood on his clothing approximately three hours after the stabbing occurred and surrendered himself.
Plaster maintained that a shouting Davis came over to him, while he was seated on the front stoop of his residence, and launched an unprovoked attack on him and then on Plaster’s brother. Others on both sides quickly joined the fight, Plaster told investigators.
One person who entered the fray on behalf of Davis had a knife, which he later dropped onto the ground, according to the recorded account given by Plaster. Plaster identified the man who purportedly had the knife by name — but none of the other people who were at the scene told investigators that they had seen that man there, according to trial testimony.
No one on either side saw Plaster stab Davis, either, let alone Plaster armed with a knife.
Plaster told investigators that he picked up the knife and started “swinging it wildly,” after suffering defensive wounds on his hands, which the lead detective noted in the written charging document. When Plaster noticed blood coming from Davis’ back, he dropped the knife to the ground and ran away because he was frightened, according to the recorded version.
Davis collapsed at the scene.
Investigators were unable to recover the knife used in the stabbing, according to trial testimony.
During his closing argument on Thursday afternoon, Plaster’s lawyer, Cameron Brown, reminded jurors that the defense isn’t denying that Plaster stabbed Davis. He then emphasized that the defense maintains that Plaster acted in self-defense, after someone on Davis’ side brandished a knife.
“Violence came to him that day . . . He didn’t bring any greater force than he was at risk of receiving,” Brown told the jurors.
Sentman reminded jurors, however, that all the stab wounds that Davis suffered were on the back part of his body — meaning Davis could not have been posing a direct threat to Plaster at that time. Sentman opined that it is more likely that Davis was in a clench with one of the other combatants when Plaster stabbed him from behind.
The prosecutor also challenged Plaster’s assertion that he swung the knife wildly, after picking it up off the ground, because of the “precision” of the three stab wounds to Davis’ lower back.
In addition, Sentman told jurors that it would be implausible to stab Davis instead of the man who purportedly had possessed the knife before dropping it onto the ground.
“If Person ‘A’ dropped a knife and you turn around and stab Person ‘B’ with it, that doesn’t make any sense,” Sentman told jurors.
Brown attacked the credibility of some of the civilian state witnesses, reporting that three of them, including Davis, have burglary and, or, theft convictions on their criminal records.
Clad in a jail inmate uniform, Davis, who is awaiting three criminal trials, testified on Wednesday that he doesn’t remember anything about the incident because he had been on a multi-day drinking binge and, on that particular day, he had consumed at least a fifth of vodka.
Davis testified that he can remember only coming to the front door on the night of Jan. 24, 2020, when a food deliveryman arrived with an order placed by him and a woman who was described as his girlfriend, as his fiancee and as his wife at different times during the trial. That woman had been drinking vodka, too, on that day, according to her testimony.
The food deliveryman testified that he heard screaming coming from the Davis house when he arrived and then Davis loudly coming outside, following the woman. That delivery person testified that he lingered for a few minutes after making the delivery to see what was going to happen next, believing that he might have to call police.
After the deliveryman left, Davis went over the Plaster and then a fight started.
