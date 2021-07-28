ELKTON — The Judy Center is providing a unique slate of free summer programming to Cecil County Families to help children socialize after the isolation of the pandemic.
“It’s all about socialization, and language development, after COVID giving families an opportunity to socialize, kids to actually see people’s faces and lay and make friends,” said Katie Valetutti, who organizes the organization’s playgroups. “Everything they missed out last year.”
Every Tuesday the organization, part of Cecil County Public Schools, hosts a playgroup so parents can meet other parents and children can meet other children in a fun safe environment. On Wednesdays, there are pop-up playgrounds featuring the Cecil County Public Library Bookmobile. On Thursdays, the group hosts a special guest, such as Fair Hill Nature Resources Center and classes like Jump-N-Fun focused on fitness. Tuesday and Thursday events are at the Elkton Parks and Recreation Community Center in Elkton, with the Wednesday pop up playground taking place in various locations across the county.
“We have been inside for a year and half so it’s great to get my kid out there and be around other kids,” said Lindsie Palmer, who brought her children to the Judy Center on July 22.
The program also has an online option for families on Tuesdays, “Swing and Sing: A Story,” a virtual playgroup geared toward child care providers who cannot do field trips because of pandemic restrictions. To go along with the program, people also received 14 weeks of books.
The Judy Center is named after Judith Hoyer, the late wife of congressman Steny Hoyer. Judith worked as the early education coordinator in Prince George’s county, and in her honor, a grant was set up to enable every county in Maryland to establish a Judy Center to focus on early-education, from birth to age five.
“It’s about full day, all year care,” said Lynn Dech, service coordinator with the Judy Center Home Visiting Program.
Dech works individually with around 30 families over the summer, showing them activities they can do with their kids along with providing access with books.
“The goal is to offer an activity, monitor the activity, and then hand it over to the parent for them to do that same activity,” Dech said.
The bonds Judy Center staff creates with families often extend into adulthood.
“When you have someone that you can tell cares about your child you’re gonna trust them,” Valetutti said.
The program also helps parents work with local government resources and other partners. On Thursday, Nedra Handy from Seedco and the Maryland Health Connection gave out information to help families sign up children for little or no cost insurance through Medicaid.
“It’s community outreach on another level where you really sit down and talk to parents and really get to know them and know their story,” Handy said.
The CCPS Judy Center’s main location is at the Thompson Estates Elementary School in Elkton but the program has expanded to the North East area. The Judy Center also operates a Food Pantry in at Thompson Estates that families can access.
“Learning for our age group is about play,” Dech said. “They’re learning so much through that interaction, they’re building their communication skills, the interaction, their social and emotional skills.”
Readers interested in learning more about Judy Center events can go their website https://www.ccps.org/Page/2843.
