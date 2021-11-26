CHARLESTOWN — Many children in Cecil County may not have recognized Joe Letts by his sheriff’s deputy uniform, or his firefighter gear, but they did recognize him as Santa Claus.
Even outside of official North East or Charlestown Fire Company events, Letts would arrive at a neighbor’s house, wearing a white beard and red suit, to talk to children – often if their parents had said they were misbehaving.
“Joe went to the house, talked to Will (the child), and gave him a lesson so he would behave,” Diane Letts, Letts’ wife of 33 years, said. “After we left, Will told his father ‘Santa doesn’t come in a sleigh, he comes in a little brown foreign car.’”
Letts would often use his connections in the community to his advantage when performing as Santa. Once he told a child that Santa Claus knew he wasn’t wearing glasses in school, because of a tip from the child’s father.
Even Letts’ daughter, Susan Waltzer, saved her father’s phone number as Santa when her children were little.
“My youngest son didn’t know until yesterday that he was Santa Claus,” Waltzer said. “He said he never could understand how Santa Claus always knew his name.”
Letts died on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. He was 76.
Children in Letts’ neighborhood in Charlestown also got a taste of his fun-loving personality. Letts would go out on his deck and do a crazy dance for the kids, who began to imitate him.
Letts would tease one neighborhood kid looking for minnows by saying “be careful of the sharks.” That child gifted a poster of a shark to Diane.
Joe Letts served as a police officer in North East before working for the Cecil County Sheriff’s office, where he stayed for 35 years until he retired. Letts’ nickname within the Department was “Big Joe.”
“Generations of deputies have heard the stories about Big Joe keeping the county safe from a time when Deputies used their own cars to Patrol to the modern era,” the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.
Letts’ family said he was the consummate community police officer. On “mischief night” – the night before Halloween – in Charlestown, he would allow children to have one bar of soap and one roll of toilet paper, controlling the chaos.
“He said for some people, if you go in and arrest them, as opposed to giving them a warning, you’re taking money out of their family’s living,” Diane said. “But a warning did just as good.”
Diane said the one offense that would set Letts off, was child abuse.
“He hated child abusers,” Diane said. “If he had a bad day, it had to do with a child abuser.”
Letts joined law enforcement after serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Letts served two tours in Vietnam, Diane said his experience growing up around the North East River made him a natural for the Navy.
Letts struggled with his hearing after the war, inspiring his granddaughter to become an audiologist.
“I work with people like him every single day, and I see a lot of him in my patients,” granddaughter Baylee Engelhardt said. “He never let it bother him.”
Englehardt said Letts was her constant hunting partner, and was always the life of the party, even joining the young people at her wedding in dancing the “Cupid Shuffle.”
Outside of his work in law enforcement, Letts was a lifelong member of the Charlestown Fire Company, North East Fire Company and VFW Post 6027 of North East. Letts was named to the Hall of Fame for Harford-Cecil Volunteer Fireman’s Association. Letts also served as a Town Commissioner in Charlestown for 21 years.
Survivors include his wife Diane Letts; his children: Joseph G. Letts, Jr. of Elkton, MD, Amy Letts of FL, Susan Waltzer of Dover, DE; stepdaughter: Dawn Maichle Wilson of Perryville, MD; sister: Edythe Simmons of NC; 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild with 1 more on the way.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, beginning at 11:00 am., at the same location. Interment will follow in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.
