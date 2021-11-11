RISING SUN — Plumpton Park Zoo announced Thursday afternoon that Jimmie the Giraffe has “lost his battle with Father Time.”
The world’s oldest male giraffe at 26.5 years, Jimmie was humanely euthanized in the morning around 10 a.m. Nicholas Lacovara, who, with his wife Cheryl, owns and operates the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, said Jimmie’s age and health caught up with him.
“His bones were deteriorating,” Lacovara said, adding repeated sets of x-rays confirmed that the iconic animal was suffering.
Jimmie had foot issues when the Lacovaras took over the zoo in 2010 and with the help of specialists and veterinarians from larger zoos they had been able to keep Jimmie comfortable and functioning. However, of late he was not able to walk or move much. Lacovara said veterinarians told them all that could have been done had been done and the only option left was to let Jimmie go.
A statement issued Thursday spoke for all the zoo staff:
“We cannot properly articulate how profound his loss will be going forward,” it reads.
He said Annabelle, the female giraffe brought to Plumpton Park in 2018 to be Jimmie’s mate, is unaware of his passing. They had been kept separate because of Jimmie’s mobility.
“I don’t know that she really knows yet,” he said, but added, we don’t want her to be alone.
“Jimmie was alone for so long,” Lacovara said. In memory of the giraffe a fund has been established to get a new male reticulated giraffe.
“It’s going to be hard, especially to get one of the appropriate age,” he said. Annabelle is now 5.
