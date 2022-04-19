ELKTON — He was best known as the Mayor of Elkton for 20 years, but James “Jimmy” Crouse also helped form Elkton Alliance, served in the Maryland House of Delegates and worked for Union Hospital for decades, not to mention his service on banking and advisory boards, commissions and the Cecil County Board of Elections.
Crouse died Saturday, the day before his 77th birthday.
Crouse was Mayor of Elkton from 1978 to 1998. Lewis George, Elkton Town Administrator, called Crouse: “the quintessential small town mayor.”
“His leadership and commitment to the Elkton community were unquestionable and I had the honor and privilege to serve as town administrator during a period of his tenure,” George said Tuesday, adding he was sorry to hear of Crouse’s passing. “He was not what I would characterize as being ‘shy,’ consequently he would promptly and without reservation take every opportunity to address his constituents on any matter and express his opinion.”
Robert McKnight, former mayor of North East, said he didn’t work closely with Crouse but admired him.
“He was always doing what’s best for his constituents,” McKnight said, adding he was hard working.
Del. Mary Ann Lisanti did have a chance to work with Crouse in her capacity as Havre de Grace City Manager.
“We served in the Maryland Municipal League together,” Lisanti said, adding he would be greatly missed.
“He loved the people of his community and worked hard to represent their best interests,” the District 34 delegate said. “He was a leader who kept his word and was instrumental in Cecil County becoming a Chartered Government. He had a clear vision for the future and worked with everyone with humor and wit.”
Although she did not work with him, Jessica Price, Executive Director of The Elkton Alliance, knew the role Crouse had in the history of the Alliance.
“He was the first executive director of the Alliance and helped grow us into what we are today,” Price said.
David R. Rudolph served alongside Crouse in the Maryland House of Delegates. Crouse served one term from 2001-2003.
“We consorted on every piece of legislation,” Rudolph, who served in the House from 1995 to 2015, said Tuesday. “He was dedicated to making sure Cecil County’s interests were protected in Annapolis.”
Like the others, Rudolph said Crouse would be sorely missed, especially his infectious laughter.
“We laughed and laughed and laughed,” Rudolph said.
But above all else, “He made us extremely proud,” Rudolph said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.