ELKTON — A Cecil County Detention Center inmate awaiting her murder trial in the stabbing death of a Perryville man is now facing assault charges after she allegedly beat a fellow inmate, who purportedly did not fight back during the attack, according to a charging document filed Wednesday.
Investigators identified the assault suspect as 23-year-old Destiny Marie Guns, who has been held in the county jail without bond since June, when she was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and three other offenses in connection with the Perryville homicide. (Guns was living in the unit block of Oxford Court in Perryville at the time of the murder.)
In that criminal case, Guns stands accused of stabbing Chad Thomas Petroulis, 25, to death amid an argument with him inside his apartment in the 300 block of Mansion Drive during the early-morning hours of June 14, according to court records, which indicate that Petroulis suffered a fatal wound to his upper torso.
The murder trial for Guns — who had told investigators that she was not Petroulis’ girlfriend, but acknowledged that their relationship had an element of intimacy — remains scheduled to start on March 1 and is expected to last four days.
It likely will be postponed, however. Court records indicate that Guns elected a jury trial and, suspended since mid-November due to a spike in coronavirus cases, jury trials are not set to resume in Maryland until April 23. (Bench trials, in which a judge returns the verdict, have continued throughout the pandemic.)
As for the recent incident resulting in an additional criminal case against Guns, Dfc. Sheckells of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office responded to the detention center in the 500 block of Landing Lane near Elkton at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving a complaint from jail staff about a “physical altercation” involving Guns and a 30-year-old female inmate, police reported.
Sheckells viewed video gleaned from a surveillance camera inside the detention center’s female unit, as part of his investigation, court records show.
The footage shows Guns punching the alleged victim in the face and head “with both right and left closed fists,” after the two had been talking, court records allege. Jail staff separated the two inmates, police reported.
“As (Guns) was walking away, (Guns) was seen using her right foot to kick (the alleged victim) in the left leg,” according to charging documents, which further assert, “During the assault, (the alleged victim) covered her head and face to defend herself, but did not strike (Guns) back.”
Guns and the alleged victim both declined to be interviewed by the investigator, court records show.
Scheduled for an April 4 bench trial in Cecil County District Court, Guns is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree assault in a Department of Corrections facility, both of which are misdemeanors, according to court records.
In the murder case that put Guns in the county jail without bond as a pre-trial inmate, CCSO detectives conducted two interviews with her, the last of which halted abruptly after investigators revealed that new evidence purportedly contradicted information Guns had given earlier, court records show. CCSO investigators believe that Guns stabbed Petroulis during an argument with him, police reported.
Reported observations by a neighboring tenant helped investigators develop Guns as the murder suspect, according to police.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig in June that detectives viewed video gleaned from an apartment complex surveillance camera and saw a “female matching Ms. Guns’ description leaving the area” within the time frame of when the argument purportedly had occurred.
In addition, the investigation revealed that Guns “had spoken to (her) family members about the incident,” police reported.
A relative of Petroulis discovered his body inside the apartment at approximately 2 p.m. on June 15, after going there to check on him, and then that family member contacted authorities, court records show.
Within one day after investigators arrested and charged Guns in the Perryville murder case, the Cecil Whig learned that Guns triggered a six-day-long manhunt in April 2019 when she escaped from a detention center near San Diego, Calif.
Guns has the distinction of being the first – and only — inmate to escape from the Los Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee, Calif., which she did on April 6, 2019, five days after she had been arrested and jailed there for possession of a stolen vehicle, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in June.
Guns gained notoriety in the San Diego region within several hours after her escape and during the following five days that she was on the lam, before she reportedly returned to that jail and surrendered herself to authorities.
With some of them describing her escape as “daring,” reporters with area newspapers and TV news crews extensively covered Guns’ escape, providing information concerning her personal and criminal background while she was eluding law enforcement officers on the hunt.
Guns also was the topic of hundreds of social media posts, some including photos of her, during the time that she was at large.
