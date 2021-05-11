TIMONIUM, MD — More than a year after his passing North East Firefighter Otis Isaacs was remembered at Maryland’s Fallen Heroes Ceremony, which honors first responders who died in the line of duty.
The service was held Friday at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens with only immediate family and a handful of North East Fire Company representatives attending the ceremony, which could not be held last year due to the pandemic.
Isaacs, 73, died Dec. 29, 2019 several hours after responding to calls for service, classifying it as a line of duty death. Gov. Larry Hogan ordered flags flown at half staff in his memory. North East Fire Company figured prominently in the funeral including carrying Isaacs’ casket on an antique fire truck.
At the ceremony Friday Isaacs’ name was read aloud and it is now part of the Fallen Heroes monument at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Tributes during the service included a military fly over, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of Taps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.