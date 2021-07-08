ELKTON — Tropical Storm Elsa won't do much in Cecil County except dump rain - and possibly hail - and bring wind gusts around 30 miles per hour according to forecasters.
As Elsa (the storm, not the Disney princess) struck Haiti and other tropical islands before striking Florida and killing one person. It spent much of Wednesday night and Thursday soaking Georgia and the Carolinas before heading north, downgraded to a Tropical Storm.
Cody Patrick with the Northern Maryland Weather Buffs said that what is left of the storm may affect the southernmost portion of Cecil County, but will only be a typical summer thunderstorm throughout the rest of the county.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for both Calvert and St. Mary's Counties while Cecil County is under a flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Friday.
"There shouldn't be much in the way of storm surge," added Ken Widelski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, Va. "The flash flooding will only affect areas east of Interstate 95."
Widelski said those wind gusts will also be worst east of the interstate.
Both weather sources predict 1- to 2-inches of rain, with the possibility of 3 in isolated areas. There's a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms through 4 p.m. Friday.
"Once the rain truly moves in it will calm down," Patrick said, indicating some areas may see severe storms until Elsa officially arrives.
"The storms we are seeing now are typical afternoon storms being fed by the tropical storm," Patrick said. He noted Elsa has not changed course for hours and continues its march toward New England.
"It will clear out for the weekend and we'll be back to temperatures in the 80s to near 90," Widelski said.
