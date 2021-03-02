PORT DEPOSIT — Investigators have identified 33-year-old Steven James Ward as the man found dead last week near Port Deposit, which is the area in which he had lived, a Cecil County Sheriff's Office spokesman told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday.
As of the time of that reporting, agency detectives still were awaiting autopsy results to shed light on the cause of Ward's death, according to CCSO Lt. Michael Holmes, who noted that Ward's autopsy was performed over the weekend at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore.
"There were no outward signs of trauma to the body to indicate that foul play had occurred," Holmes said, adding that the medical examiner's office will not release the official cause of Ward's death until additional tests are completed, as part of the autopsy.
Based on information gathered as of Tuesday, investigators approximate that Ward had died within one week before road crew members discovered his body at about 2 p.m. on Friday off Frenchtown Road, Holmes reported.
"Part of the continuing investigation is finding the people who had the last contacts with him," Holmes said.
After one of the road crew members contacted authorities and reported the discovery, CCSO detectives closed a section of that road from Cokesbury Road to Frank Brown Lane for about four hours, allowing for the on-scene investigation, according to Holmes.
