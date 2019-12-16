ELKTON — A surveillance operation led to investigators confiscating nearly a quarter-ounce of heroin mixed with fentanyl and arresting a Pennsylvania man who allegedly served as a drug connection between Philadelphia and Cecil County, police reported.
Investigators identified the suspect as Josue Goris-Rodriguez, 30, of Philadelphia, Pa.
Cecil County Drug Task Force agents arrested Goris-Rodriguez in the parking lot of the Elkton Motel in the 400 block of Maloney Road on Thursday, after a six-month-long investigation “pertaining to drug trafficking and the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine in Cecil County,” according to police.
“During the course of this investigation, it was learned that Goris-Rodriguez would travel from Philadelphia, Pa., in a black in color Honda Accord, bearing several different temporary Delaware (license plates), to Cecil County and distribute illegal drugs,” Cecil County District Court records allege.
The six-month-long investigation resulted in CCDTF agents obtaining a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Goris-Rodriguez on Dec. 6 and Dec. 10 respectively, court records show.
That set the stage for Thursday, when CCDTF agents “conducted electronic surveillance,” which allowed them to monitor Goris-Rodriguez as he traveled from Philadelphia to Cecil County in the Honda Accord, and visual surveillance when he arrived at the motel in Elkton, police reported.
After Goris-Rodriguez drove into the motel parking lot, CCDTF agents stopped his car, removed him from the vehicle and searched him, police said. Inside the suspect’s pockets, police added, investigators found a total of 19 baggies containing heroin/fentanyl and bag holding four grams of crack cocaine.
Searchers also confiscated $75 from Goris-Rodriguez, police reported.
CCDTF agents arrested Goris-Rodriguez at the scene, court records show. Investigators also searched the suspect’s car, where they found and confiscated an additional $1,420, court records allege.
On Monday night, Goris-Rodriguez remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, three days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
Scheduled for a Jan. 10 preliminary hearing, Goris-Rodriguez is facing seven charges, including importing drugs into the state, possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.