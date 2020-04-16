Investigation in Elkton yields meth, heroin and one arrest

ELKTON - A man remained jailed on Thursday after investigators confiscated approximately a half-ounce of methamphetamine, smaller amounts of heroin and marijuana, and other evidence from him in Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Eric James Timms, 37, of the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton, as the suspect.
The investigation started at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, when Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Amazon in the 600 block of Principio Parkway near North East after receiving a complaint that Timms allegedly had violated a protective order that had been granted to his ex-girlfriend, police reported.
An Amazon employee, the woman told investigators that Timms had pulled up beside her car in the business parking lot while she was inside of that vehicle, police said.
Engaging her in a brief conversation, police added, Timms allegedly displayed a black pistol while inside his pickup truck and told his ex-girlfriend that he was going to Delaware to "take care of business," a reference to a close friend of the woman. Then Timms drove away before authorities arrived, police noted.
After receiving a description of Timms' truck and information that he might have gone to the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood, CCSO deputies radioed a be-on-the-lookout notice, police reported.
A short time later, an Elkton Police Department officer spotted a truck matching the description and stopped it in the parking lot of a gas station in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in Elkton, a short distance from the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood, according to court records, which further indicate that investigators identified Timms as the driver.
Police arrested Timms at the scene for allegedly violating a protective order that had been granted to his ex-girlfriend, after CCSO Sgt. Michael Zack had confirmed that the order was "active and valid," court records show.
That led to CCSO investigators searching Timms' truck, in which they found a black pistol on the front passenger's seat, police said. Investigators determined that the pistol was a BB gun, police added.
Investigators found suspect drugs in several separate packages at a few locations inside Timms' truck, as well as paraphernalia, police reported.
The search yielded a total of approximately 14 grams of crystal meth, translating to about a half-ounce, court records allege. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
Investigators also seized at least four packets of suspect heroin, which were found inside an Altoids tin; a small amount of suspect marijuana; and a digital scale with traces of suspect methamphetamine residue, according to court records.
Scheduled for a May 14 preliminary hearing, Timms is facing five criminal charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and violation of a protective order, according to court records.
Timms remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, two days after his bail review, court records show.
