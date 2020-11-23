ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a shed on the property of a residence in an Elkton neighborhood, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Friday, after discovering the burning shed in the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor, fire officials said. The shed was engulfed in flames when Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton arrived at the scene, fire officials added. A crew of five firefighters battled the blaze for 12 minutes, before bringing the blaze under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze destroyed the shed, which had an estimated value of $1,000, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, who identified Kirk Gifford as the owner of the outbuilding.
As of Monday, MOSFM detectives were still trying to pinpoint where the blaze started and what caused it, Alkire reported, noting that investigators are asking for the public’s help.
Anyone with information that might help in this shed-fire investigation is urged to call the the MOSFM’s Northeast Regional Office Tip Line at 410-386-3050, fire officials said. Callers can remain anonymous, fire officials added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.