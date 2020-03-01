ELKTON — The Cecil County Purchasing Office, a division of the Finance Department, will hold their 2nd Annual Informational Procurement Open House for current and prospective vendors on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm in the Elk Room at the Cecil County Administration Building, located at 200 Chesapeake Blvd., Elkton.
Cecil County Government departments and divisions (Animal Services, Cecil Transit, Solid Waste, Roads, Wastewater, Facilities, & more), as well as representatives from Cecil College, Cecil County Public Library and Cecil County Public Schools, will be on hand to provide information on upcoming county-wide projects to local vendors in an effort to promote business within the county. Potential on-call businesses are encouraged to attend as well.
Participants will share prospective procurement opportunities that are on the horizon, capital and non-capital, showcase displays, provide information and answer questions for vendors in attendance.
Businesses representatives are invited to gather information and learn how to enroll in the Purchasing Office’s e-notifications system to receive updates on current bids and proposals as they are posted to the County’s website.
Visitors are also welcome to stop by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce booth to learn more about memberships, business opportunities and networking within the county.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact Connie Kamit at ckamit@ccgov.org or Jen Lyall at jlyall@ccgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.