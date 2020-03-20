ELKTON — Those belonging to a private campground in Earleville once again came before the Cecil County Council this month asking for help to mitigate issues between funstead owners and management.
On behalf of themselves and several others who own lots at the Indian Acres Club of the Chesapeake Bay, Inc., Anna Maria Buehler, Lowell Sutton and Tanya Emkey came before the council at its March 3 legislative meeting. During public comment, the three asked members of the council to help them in the on-going friction between property owners and management.
The group told the council members shared stories of property being removed from their deeded lots.
“The Club has a responsibility to all of the funstead owners to maintain the campground in good order, including the removal of these stripped down, partially wrecked, unregistered or otherwise junked motor vehicles and other discarded or abandoned materials,” said Cameron Brown, Indian Acres’ lawyer, in a written statement.
Brown goes on to cite Section 7 Paragraph 8(a) of Indian Acres’ Restated Declaration of Restrictions which states that none of the above listed materials or vehicles may be allowed on any funstead lot, nor along any service driveway, street, park area or community property within the area.
Brown said that funstead owners were given a 30-day notice in December 2019 to remove such property from the Club, and in February management began towing vehicles that did not comply through B&H Auto Parts.
However, funstead owners find that the vehicles that have been removed (which has included golf carts, boats, mobile campers, etc.) does not fit the Section 7 description and therefore should never have been removed from the deeded lots.
Sutton, who received letters regarding two unregistered boats, admitted to this and removed the boats from his property. In early March, Sutton went to check on his lot and found his camper had been removed from his land.
“I approached [Club owner] Mr. Don Hays about it and he told me he sent me a letter that I signed,” Sutton said, adding that Hays said the camper was included in the original notice.
“Why would I move the boats and not the camper?”
Sutton also told the council video that exists of funstead owners’ vehicles being towed back to lots, which the Cecil Whig has viewed.
“That just goes to show you that they know what they’re doing is wrong,” Sutton said.
Brown, though, assures that his clients, owners Hays and Joe Behrle, took necessary action after funstead owners hadn’t complied with the Club rules.
Once at B&H Auto Parts, owners must pay a $500 fee per vehicle to get it back.
The three voiced their concerns to the Cecil County Council hoping for an answer, as they feel the rule is being used to target vocal property owners.
Emkey reminded the council that “we are taxpayers in this county.”
“I kind of feel like we’re getting pushed to the side,” Emkey continued, “and I feel like our troubles aren’t as important as people that may own a residential home or something like that. Indian Acres has been in my husband’s family since the 1970s, my kids have grown up in that park.”
Emkey, who has been in lawsuits against management, has not been allowed access to her property in three years. She says she is banned from the property.
“A property that I have three deeds for, and I think it’s wrong that this county is not doing anything to help us in that matter,” Emkey said.
Brown suspects that lost lawsuits may be the reason property owners are “attempting to get traction by smearing the Club at County Council meeting and in the press.”
In his letter responding to questions on the matter, Brown wrote that “The Club is aware that there is a very small, yet very vocal, contingent of Funstead owners seeking to portray the Club’s actions in cleaning up and maintaining the campground in a nefarious light; endeavoring to convince whoever will listen that the Club has engaged in some sort of theft or other bad act. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Club is simply fulfilling its obligation to address and cure violations of the Restated Declaration of Restrictions.”
