An idea originally intended for a few neighborhood kids will turn into an event for the whole community. The inaugural Team Elkton Fishing Rodeo launches on Howard’s Pond off East Main Street Elkton on Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m.
“Last Christmas, I bought a few fishing poles for a few little kids that are in my life, and I thought, in the spring, I’m going to take these kids fishing,” said Elkton Town Commissioner Rob Massimiano, who organized the event. “That thought grew into I’d like to take a whole bunch of kids fishing.”
The free event for children 15 and under requires pre-registration by May 19 at PARKS@ELKTON.ORG. Massimiano said the event will accept late registrations until Friday May 21, if the event has not reached its 100 person capacity. Fishing equipment will be provided free of charge, giving an opportunity for children to fish, who may not have access to equipment at home.
As of Monday, 65 children had pre-registered.
“I’ll be curious to see how many kids we have that have never caught a fish before and will catch their first one that day,” said Massimiano. “That’ll be exciting for them.”
Massimiano said Howard’s Pond is currently home to Bluegills, Perch, Bass, and has been stocked by the Department of Natural Resources with Channel Catfish for the rodeo. The event is sponsored by the Elkton Mayor and Commissioners, Elkton Police Department, Elkton Alliance, Elkton Parks and Recreation, and Elkton Public Works. The Fraternal Order of Police made a monetary donation and several officers will be volunteering to set up bait and dehook caught fish. Chick-fil-A, Utz and local restaurant Crave Eatery donated food and refreshments. Public Works will set up a grill for hot dogs.
Sarge’s Bait and Tackle will provide goodie bags for participants. Outside of fishing, every child will receive a raffle ticket for periodic prizes. Massiamiano wants to set up an area where children can practice casting into a hula hoop or buckets on the side of the pond.
The event will simply be a relaxed day of fishing, without a biggest fish or most fish competition. Massimiano felt it was important to make sure there are no arguments about the winners of a competition and wanted to ensure fish are not out of the water for longer than necessary.
Massimiano said he hopes the event can become an annual occasion in Elkton. Now that all the fishing equipment has been purchased, with the Elkton Alliance handling donations, gear can simply be stored, and then reused in future years.
Massimiano is currently looking for more volunteers to staff the rodeo. Interested readers can contact 410-398-1202 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.