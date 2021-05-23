ELKTON -- A bright and sunny Saturday saw over a hundred surrounding Howards Pond on East Main Street to participate in Team Elkton's Inaugural Fishing Rodeo. Event registration was open to kids 15 and under, but whole families made their way down to the Pond to take part in the Rodeo's activities.
All around the pond, members of the community set up their chairs and cast their lines. Father-son pairings sat next to whole families as everyone came together to spend a morning enjoying the calm fishing.
The event was originally capped at 100 preregistrations, which Massimiano did not expect to reach. However, the cap of 100 was surpassed several days before the Rodeo. Not, according to Massimiano, that the cap would prevent anyone from participating.
"We won't turn away any kid that shows up," Massimiano said at the event. "We have plenty of bait!"
A series of bait and tackle stations were spread around the Pond. Each station manned by volunteers who could help kids and first-timers with baiting their lines and maintaining their tackle. Participants were invited to bring their own tackle, or to borrow tackle provided by Team Elkton, which Massimiano purchased and hopes to use for future community fishing activities.
The Rodeo - which ran from 9:00AM to 2:00PM on Saturday - was sponsored jointly by the Elkton Mayor & Commissioners, the Elkton Police Department, Elkton Parks and Recreation, the Elkton Department of Public Works, and the Elkton Alliance. Local businesses showed their support for the event: breakfast sandwiches were provided by Chick-fil-A, UTZ Chips donated snacks, and Sarge's Bait and Tackle donated all the bait used in the event as well as 130 goodie bags for participants. Other donors included the Elkton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and Crave Eatery.
The Rodeo saw a strong turnout from Town of Elkton officials. Elkton Mayor Robert Alt and the Elkton Board of Commissioners were out and about; helping raffle prizes, grilling hot dogs, and giving out donated snacks and drinks to participants. But it was Commissioner Robert Massimiano who spearheaded the organization of the event.
"Rob put it all together," said Mayor Alt.
Massimiano acknowledged the team effort that went into pulling the Rodeo off.
"Every member of the community and [Town of Elkton] Departments were involved," Massimiano said.
The decision to limit registrations to children under 15 was made because those under 15 years old don't require a fishing license, Massimiano noted. The Rodeo also didn't have typical fishing event prizes such as awards for the largest catch or the most catches.
"It's all about the fun," Massimiano said.
Instead, the Rodeo raffled off prizes, with each child participating receiving tickets to enter the raffle. Prizes ranged from basketballs to coolers to fishing tackle.
"Every prize was donated," Massimiano said. "I want to say thanks to all the private citizens that donated all the prizes."
The Rodeo's participants ranged from veteran junior anglers to those who had never cast a line before. Several kids caught their first fish at the event, while others found themselves making very impressive catches.
Reese Owens, 9, from Elkton, was fishing with a friend at a small stream next to the Pond when he saw a large fish swimming nearby. Owens, who has fished regularly with his grandfather for the past two years, grabbed his net.
"I cast the net and I didn't even know where he [the fish] was," Owens recounted nonchalantly. "Then I saw the net moving."
Owens' efforts saw him reeling in a carp almost as tall as he was, which Commissioner Massimiano helped him release soon thereafter. Most participants chose to catch-and-release any fish they caught, though not all.
Mary Magaw, Director of Elkton's Department of Parks and Recreation, found herself with a very different sort of catch, as the pole she was helping to supervise pulled in a small turtle that had to be unhooked and released.
Though smiles and conversation could be seen all around Howards Pond, not all was fun and games at the event as Commissioner Charles Givens discovered. As he was making a circuit of the Pond and talking to members of the community, Givens found himself on the wrong end of a fishing line.
"A guy told me I may need to move," Givens said. "But the sinker found me."
Fortunately, Givens received only a minor scratch on his temple, which was quickly bandaged with the first aid kits at the event. Despite the close-encounter, Givens' mood wasn't dampened.
"It's just good to be out here," Givens said.
Massimiano believes that the Rodeo will become an annual event, allowing those who missed the first installment to attend next year's Rodeo.
"We already have all of the tackle," Massimiano said.
Massimiano, and the rest of the team behind the Rodeo, hope to expand on it and add other, similar activities to get the Elkton community outside and engaged.
"One dad told me 'I've been needing to take my kid fishing for the longest time, and this was the perfect excuse,'" Massimiano recounted.
