RISING SUN — School-aged children and parents gathered in droves at Rising Sun Elementary School on Saturday to showcase and sell their wares.
Like most parents, Jennifer Granger, a mother of five, sought out ways for her children to get active in their creativity. And later, she wanted to encourage them to "sell the product that they created."
That's when she stumbled up the Acton Academy, a free program that chips in $500 in prize money, and its Children's Business Fair kit.
Granger extended an invitation to participate in the Cecil County Children's Business Fair to elementary, middle and high school students. Eighteen tables were set up at Rising Sun Elementary on Saturday, showcasing the youngsters and their creative flare.
There were baked goods, sweet treats, hats, candles and more for sale at the event, all made by and for local kids and their families.
One Rising Sun Middle School student, Kiira Akers, 13, had her table filled with framed paintings, vases, and homemade soaps. The young entrepreneur told the Cecil Whig that she had, in her free time, made so many crafts that she thought she should sell them.
"My mom found it and signed me up," she said of the Business Fair. "It's something that will help me boost my confidence... well, boost everything really."
