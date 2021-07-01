NORTH EAST — People on board four recreational boats — and one kayak — ventured out into Cecil County waterways feeling safer on Saturday, after their vessels were blessed at a North East Community Park pier during an outreach event held by members of three local churches.
The Rev. John Schaeffer, rector of the historic St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church in North East, told the Cecil Whig that was introduced to the practice of blessing boats when he and his wife, Karen, lived in Old Saybrook, Conn., where commercial fishing is prevalent.
“There is a blessing of the fishing fleet for safety while out there on the waters,” Schaeffer explained, referring to the annual event held in that Connecticut town. “I thought it would be a great idea for our recreational boaters here.”
Schaeffer believed that holding a boat blessing event in North East, a tourist town that is adjacent to the Northeast River, would serve as a fun way for St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church parishioners and members of two other participating churches in town — Bethel Lutheran Church and New Beginnings Christian Fellowship — to interact with people in the community.
The debut of the North East event was held on Saturday morning under mostly cloudy and sometimes threatening skies, which likely played in role in the fewer-than-expected number of boaters who cruised over to the park pier for blessings.
Under a canopy, the Bethel Lutheran Praise Team performed uplifting music during the event. The band featured two guitarists, an electric violin player, a bassist and two singers.
The event provided opportunities for members of those churches to engage passersby in conversation, regardless of whether or not they accepted the boat blessing invitation.
“They were curious — what are you doing blessing a boat?” Schaeffer commented.
According to the written program, the inaugural boat blessing event on Saturday was held in “loving memory of Pastor Phil Meekins,” who died on May 13 at the age of 58. Meekins was senior pastor at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. Actively involved in the community for decades, Meekins also served as chaplain for the North East Volunteer Fire Co., where he was a lifetime member, and as director of Monarch Recovery Ministries.
Meekins had looked forward to Saturday’s boat blessing event, according to Schaeffer.
“We talked about it months ago. He was part of the planning,” Schaeffer said.
