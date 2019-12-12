CECIL COUNTY — Reading is fundamental, and there's nothing better than having your own personal library of favorites. And children in Cecil County from brith until age five can start amassing their own home library, free of charge.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has opened a chapter in Cecil County. Parton, a lifelong reader and education advocate, started the non-profit in her home state of Tennessee, and it has expanded due to the diligence of volunteers nationwide — and now that includes Cecil County.
An all-volunteer committee headed by Donna Bitely and Sharon Rosenberg of North East is now soliciting funds and beginning registration efforts in the county. The first child to sign up was two-year-old August Amick, who was signed up by his mother. Amick will receive a free, age appropriate book mailed to his home each month until he turns five.
The Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family's income. To date, the Imagination Library program has mailed over 130 million books to children in the United States and abroad.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Cecil County has already enrolled 30 children, volunteers said. A recent donation from Jerry Skrivanek VFW Post 8185 will enable the registration of 40 children in the Port Deposit area. Registrations will be held in North East in the Santa House on December 15 for additional Cecil County children.
"After we became aware of the Imagination Library, a look a the website showed us that Cecil County was one of only six counties in Maryland not enrolled," Bitely said.
After months of work and help from other chapters, especially Talbot County, the volunteers received two private donations and were able to begin the program "in earnest," she said. Their two tasks are raising funds and registering children.
"We have contacted local charities, begun writing grant requests and have even visited book clubs and businesses," said Bitely. Volunteers would be glad to visit any organization desiring information.
"Persons might be interested to know they can donate and register a particular child for one year — a nice Christmas present, indeed."
The cost for each child is $25 per year, just more than $2 per book. In Cecil County, there are nearly 6,000 children under the age of five.
The Imagination Library volunteers said their goal was the registration of at least 20 percent of eligible children in the next five years.
"We really have our work cut out for us," Rosenberg said.
"But we know the importance of placing books in the hands of very young children. Research shows that the greatest amount of brain growth occurs between birth and age five. Young children exposed to early language experiences prove to be good readers later. Children needs to hear words, and reading to a young child is of great importance to later reading and academic achievement. The sad truth is that children who start behind, especially in reading skills, stay behind."
The volunteers said that Imagination Library books are a road to later success for all children, regardless of economic status. The books are selected by a group of librarians and reading experts.
Current titles of this year's books include "Llama, Llama Red Pajama," "Where's Ellie," "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," and "Owl Moon." Traditionally, when children register, they receive a copy of "The Little Engine that Could" to begin their library.
Registration forms are available at Cecil County Arts Council at 135 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921, or by going to the website imaginationlibrary.com and downloading the form. You can also e-mail imaginationlibrarycecil@gmail.com if you have further questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.