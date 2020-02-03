NEWARK — I-95 Southbound is shut down due to a crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred at approximately 9:48 a.m. on Monday.
Newark Fire Department, Delaware State Police and Cecil County first responders are on scene. The exact location is I-95 southbound, south of the toll plaza, in the area of the Otts Chapel Rd. overpass.
As a result of the crash I-95 southbound is closed, and is expected to be closed for an "extended period of time," officials said. Traffic has snarled to a halt and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
At least one emergency helicopter landed at the scene of the crash.
For updated road closure information and traffic conditions log on to: http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories
"The investigation is in the early stages with further details being released as they become available," officials said in a statement.
3:45 p.m. UPDATE: DelDOT has confirmed that I-95 southbound is open to traffic.
"Motorists may adjust their routes or travel times by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application," said a statement. "The DelDOT App is available for Apple & Android smart phones and tablets, and can be downloaded free, search for “DelDOT” at the Apple and Google Play stores. With the DelDOT App you can view real time traffic cameras, travel times, delays, advisories, DART’s Real-Time Transit Information, and also listen to WTMC 1380 AM."
