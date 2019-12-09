EARLEVILLE — The family escaped but its animals did not when fire swept through a barn and attached house Sunday night in the 6500 block of Augustine Herman Highway.
Three horses and a dog were killed when fire broke out inside the 40-by-62-foot wood framed barn with an attached house, owned by Elmer B. Esh. Two adults and five children escaped unharmed.
A neighbor discovered the fire at 7:12 p.m. Because of the property's remote location, Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company had to call on the Tanker Task Force to bring water to the scene. It took 90 minutes to get the blaze under control.
Estimated damage from the two-alarm fire is $60,000 for the loss of the structure and another $30,000 for its contents.
A preliminary cause, according to investigators with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, is some kind of electrical event that "could not be eliminated at the time of the scene examination."
The family is being assisted by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.