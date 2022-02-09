This police photo shows eight guns, more than 250 baggies containing suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl and other evidence confiscated by investigators while raiding a residence near Elkton on Monday. Police arrested one suspect.
ELKTON — A man remained jailed Wednesday after investigators confiscated more than 250 baggies containing a mix of suspect heroin and fentanyl, eight guns and other evidence while raiding his residence near Elkton, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators identified Ronnie Ray Lynch Sr., 39, of the 300 block of Red Hill Road as the suspect.
Members of the CCSO’s Street Level Crimes Unit conducted a court-approved search of Lynch’s dwelling last Monday, after developing him as a suspect during a two-month-long investigation “into illegal drug activity at the residence,” police said. Lynch was at the residence when raiding investigators arrived, police added.
Investigators found and confiscated 268 baggies holding suspect heroin/fentanyl that had a total of weight of 90 grams, which translates to slightly more than three-quarters of an ounce, police reported.
In addition, investigators located and seized eight firearms, specifically one .25 caliber handgun, four rifles and three shotguns, police said.
Investigators also confiscated $1,093 that they found inside the residence, police added.
Arrested at the scene of the house raid, Lynch is charged with five felonies, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, distribution of heroin/fentanyl and possession of a large amount of a controlled and dangerous substance (an illegal drug), according to Cecil County District Court records. Lynch also is facing four misdemeanor counts, court records show.
Lynch remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
The investigation leading to Lynch’s arrest and to the confiscation of the guns and suspect drugs was funded with grant money allotted for the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), a statewide program that Gov. Larry Hogan launched in 2017 to battle crime, police reported.
Since then, MCIN coalition partners throughout Maryland, including ones in Cecil County, have received more than $18 million in funding. The Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF), which Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer created, falls under the MCIN umbrella. Since the GVTF started operating in July, it has confiscated 76 illegal firearms, confiscated 60 pounds of drugs and made 20 arrests in Cecil County.
