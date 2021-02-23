ELKTON — A man prohibited from possessing firearms because he has an attempted murder conviction on his criminal record remained jailed Monday, after investigators confiscated guns and suspect illegal drugs from a residence near Elkton during a raid, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 42-year-old Demina Gude, whose address is listed in court records as the unit block of Whitehall Circle in Elkton.
Detectives allegedly linked Gude to a residence in the 600 block of Abbott Drive and raided the place on Saturday, culminating an investigation by the Harford County Drug Task Force, which received assistance from the Cecil County Drug Task Force members and Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies, police reported.
During an investigation focusing on drug distribution in areas of Cecil and Harford counties, the HCDTF’s lead detective developed Gude as a suspect and obtained search warrants for the Abbott Drive residence, in addition to Gude’s Whitehall Circle address, his person, his vehicle and his cell phone, police said.
Surveillance played a role in the investigation, including an operation conducted shortly before Gude’s arrest after investigators had determined at approximately 7:10 p.m. Saturday that he was traveling in his 2006 Mercury Mountaineer from Cecil County into Delaware, police added.
“It was believed that Demina Gude was going to meet his source of supply (SOS) to re-up his drug supply,” court records allege.
At approximately 8 p.m., some 50 minutes later, surveillance officers saw Gude’s Mountaineer pull into the Royal Farms parking lot in the 1100 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), court records show. It was driven by a woman, who, as of Monday, had not been charged in the case, while Gude occupied the front passenger seat, according to court records.
CCSO Deputy Mickle stopped the Mountaineer in that lot, police said. Gude and the woman were transported to CCSO’s headquarters near Elkton, as was the Mountaineer, and both of them were “placed under investigative detention,” police added.
While talking to the lead investigator at headquarters, Gude confessed that he had crack cocaine hidden in his buttocks, court records show.
“Prior to being searched and in the presence of (the lead investigator), Gude was able to hand (the lead investigator) a plastic baggie containing suspected crack cocaine from his buttocks area,” according to charging documents, which further allege that the baggie held approximately a quarter-ounce of crack cocaine, translating to about seven grams.
During the search at the Abbott Drive residence, investigators seized a High Point .380 caliber handgun after finding it on top of a kitchen cabinet, police said, adding that the firearm was lying “directly next to paperwork with Demina Gude’s name on it.” In that area, investigators found 49 live .380 caliber rounds of ammunition, too, police reported.
Investigators also confiscated a JC Higgin 12-gauge shotgun, after locating it under the bed in the master bedroom and finding four shotgun shells under the mattress, court records allege.
In addition, according to charging documents, investigators found three plastic baggies — one holding suspect methamphetamine, the other containing suspect cocaine and the third holding suspect fentanyl — and a broken tablet of suspect Ecstasy, which is a synthetic hallucinogen.
Investigators also seized two plastic sandwich bags containing suspect psilocybin mushrooms, an organic hallucinogen that is commonly called “magic mushrooms” or “shrooms,” after finding them inside a dresser drawer in the master bedroom, court records allege.
“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Demina Gude was using (the) Abbott Drive (residence) to facilitate his illegal drug operation. Men’s clothing, along with various mail in Demina Gude’s name, was located in the residence. Surveillance members from the Harford County Drug Task Force also observed Demina Gude at this residence on several occasions while he was conducting his illegal drug operation,” the lead investigator outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
(When investigators arrived at the Abbott Drive residence to conduct the raid, a “juvenile daughter” of the woman who had been driving Gude’s Mountaineer was located inside the dwelling, court records indicate.)
Investigators report in charging documents that Gude is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in 2007 and of second-degree assault in 2015.
During a recorded interview with investigators, after waiving his right to remain silent, Gude “admitted to being the sole owner of both the shotgun and pistol that were recovered” during the raid, and he “provided accurate descriptions of each firearm,” court records allege.
Scheduled for a March 22 preliminary hearing, Gude is facing 11 charges, of which four are felonies, including possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance (illegal drug) with intent to distribute, according to court records.
Gude remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
