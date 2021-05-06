ELKTON - A man remained jailed on Thursday after investigators confiscated more than a half-pound of suspect methamphetamine and slightly less than a half-pound of cocaine, in addition to other evidence, while raiding his residence near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators also seized three guns - including two tactical rifles - and multiple rounds of ammunition during the court-approved search, which was conducted at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the unit block of Caribou Court by Maryland State Police Cpl. Michael Cornbrooks and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration Wilmington Resident Office Group 41, court records show.
According to charging documents, investigators also confiscated more than one pound of suspect marijuana.
The suspect, Kyle Lamar Wiggins, 33, was arrested at the scene of the raid, police reported. Wiggins' girlfriend and three juveniles were also inside the home when investigators arrived to serve the search warrant, but Wiggins was the only person charged in the case, police noted.
Court records allege that investigators confiscated a ziplock baggie holding 288 grams of suspect crystal meth and four knotted baggies containing 221 grams of suspect cocaine base.
The records also indicate that investigators seized multiple glass jars containing a total of 292 grams of suspect marijuana, in addition to 95 pre-packaged, flavored cigars - each filled with 2.25 grams of suspect marijuana, according to charging documents. The suspect marijuana inside the glass jars and in the cigars had a combined weight of roughly 505 grams. There are about 453 grams in one pound.
During the search of the residence, investigators found one Taurus PT111 G2 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine - as well as a semi-automatic Saiga AK-style rifle with a magazine, an ArmaLite AR-10, and a tactical rifle with a magazine, court records allege. In addition to the weapons and magazines, police reported that multiple rounds of ammunition also were confiscated.
The court-approved search also yielded three digital scales, "sifters for processing cocaine," packaging materials, money bands and a money counter, an undisclosed sum of cash, cell phones, a "blender used for processing cocaine," and a vacuum heat sealer, according to charging documents.
In response to a query by one of the investigators, a Maryland State Police Gun Center member stated that the guns found inside Wiggins' residence were not stolen, court records show.
After his arrest, police reported that Wiggins waived his right to remain silent and spoke with investigators.
"During the interview, Wiggins admitted the drugs, money and firearms were all his," the charging documents noted.
Wiggins is facing 10 criminal charges - including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and three counts of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance (illegal drugs) with intent to distribute, court records show. Wiggins is scheduled for a June 2 preliminary hearing.
On Thursday, one day after his bail review hearing, Wiggins remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, according to court records.
