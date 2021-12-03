ELKTON — A man remained jailed on Thursday after investigators confiscated more than 200 baggies of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl and other evidence while raiding his Elkton residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Kenneth Bayard Bedwell, 40, of the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor, as the suspect.
Members of Elkton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, accompanied by a Maryland State Police trooper, conducted a “knock and announce” search at Bedwell’s residence on Monday after developing him as a suspect during an investigation, police said.
Investigators found Bedwell alone inside his Hollingsworth Manor residence and detained him, police added. Court records indicate that Bedwell is the sole residence at that address.
While searching Bedwell and his residence, investigators found and seized 207 baggies holding suspect heroin/fentanyl, court records allege. Investigators confiscated approximately 12 of those baggies during pat-down searches of Bedwell, according to the charging document.
Investigators noted that the street-brand name “PR,” along with a flag image, had been stamped on 206 of those bags, police said. One bag had an “Adidas” street-brand stamp, police added.
Officers also confiscated a cell phone and small amounts of prescription medication, including painkillers, police reported.
Court records allege that numerous text messages found on the suspect’s cell phone were indicative of drug sales.
After waiving his right to remain silent, Bedwell granted a police interview, court records show.
Bedwell told investigators that he had been selling drugs to “support his habit and to make an income,” according to the charging document. Bedwell also told investigators that he had been selling the suspect heroin/fentanyl for $10 per bag, court records allege.
Scheduled for a Dec. 27 preliminary hearing, Bedwell is facing 13 criminal charges, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted, court records show.
That list of charges also includes possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute in a school zone because, according to the charging document, Bedwell’s residence, in which the suspect drugs were found, is within 1,000 feet of the Family Education Center.
Bedwell remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, two days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
