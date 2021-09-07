PORT DEPOSIT — An investigation is continuing after a blaze heavily damaged a mobile home near Port Deposit over the Labor Day holiday weekend, displacing one occupant, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The homeowner/occupant called 911 at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, after discovering the fire at the residence in the 100 block of Wild Orchard Way, and several area volunteer fire companies responded, fire officials reported.
“The owner/occupant was alerted by working smoke alarms and was able to escape the mobile home without injury,” an MOSFM spokesperson said.
Approximately 25 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company of Port Deposit served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in structural damage to the mobile home, and it destroyed approximately $10,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to the MOSFM spokesperson.
Fire officials reported that the blaze displaced the occupant; however, as of Sunday night, information regarding what, if any, assistance that person is receiving was unavailable.
MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started inside the home’s family room, fire officials said. As of Sunday night, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
This marked the second house fire in Cecil County over the Labor Day holiday weekend that resulted in the displacement of occupants. At approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, about 10 hours earlier, a blaze caused extensive damage to an Elkton-area home and its attached garage, displacing an unspecified number of occupants, fire officials reported.
