PERRYVILLE — An investigation is continuing after a blaze ripped through a home near Perryville early Monday morning, displacing the occupant, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The homeowner called 911 at 3:34 a.m. on Monday, after discovering the fire inside the residence in the 100 block of Woodall Road, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials reported.
No one was injured in the fire, which caused smoke alarms inside the dwelling to activate, according to fire officials.
Approximately 30 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about one hour, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused approximately $50,000 in structural damage to the one-story house, and it destroyed an estimated $50,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to a MOSFM spokesperson.
Fire officials reported that the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started inside a bedroom, fire officials said. However, as of late Monday night, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
The blaze at the Woodall Road residence marked the third house fire in Cecil County within a four-hour period.
As for the earlier two house fires — one near Rising Sun at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and the other near Chesapeake City at about 1:45 a.m. on Monday — MOSFM listed lightning strikes as the “most probable” cause for those blazes, fire officials said. (Storms marked by heavy rain, wind and numerous lightning flashes were reported in this region from late Sunday night into early Monday morning.)
The earlier house fire near Rising Sun, specifically in the 100 block of Pearl Way, caused a total of $250,000 in damage and displaced the homeowner and an unspecified number of occupants, all of whom are being assisted by relatives, fire officials reported.
