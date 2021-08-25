Flames shoot from the roof of this home near Elkton and black smoke billows, as firefighters battle the fire on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze destroyed the house, displacing two adult occupants, fire officials reported.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a blaze ripped through a home near Elkton on Tuesday afternoon, destroying the house and displacing two adult occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A volunteer firefighter suffered an unspecified injury while battling the house blaze in the 300 block of Deaver Road, fire officials said. An ambulance crew transported that firefighter to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where that person was treated and released, fire officials added.
Fire officials reported that a neighbor on Deaver Road called 911 at 3:12 p.m. on Tuesday, after discovering the burning house, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond. Smoke detectors inside the unoccupied house sounded, fire officials noted.
Approximately 40 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The fire caused an estimated $225,000 in damage to the house and its contents, according to a MOSFM spokesperson, who commented, “Deputy State Fire Marshals consider the home a complete loss.”
Friends and relatives are assisting the two displaced adults, the spokesperson reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the fire started inside a computer room, fire officials said. As of Wednesday, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
