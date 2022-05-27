ELKTON — A blaze heavily damaged a home near Elkton late Tuesday night, displacing an unspecified number of occupants and killing a pet dog, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The homeowner called 911 at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday after discovering the fire at the residence in the 200 block of Woods Way, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. North East Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
MOSFM officials are crediting smoke detectors for “saving this family” by signaling, which caused sleeping residents to stir and escape from the burning house.
Approximately 40 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 40 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze cause an estimated $90,000 in damage to the house while destroying approximately $30,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to an MOSFM spokesperson. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants, who also are receiving help from family members, the spokesman reported.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the kitchen, fire officials said. They concluded that unattended cooking caused the fire, which investigators are listing as accidental, fire officials added.
“The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds all residents to never leave a stove unattended while food is cooking,” the agency spokesperson cautioned.
