Flames shoot from this mobile home near Bel Air on Tuesday morning, as volunteer firefighters battle the swift-moving blaze. The fire displaced a mother and her daughter, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
BEL AIR — Investigators are blaming heat tape that ignited combustibles within a pet crate for a swift-moving blaze that ripped through a mobile home near Bel Air earlier this week, causing $75,000 in total damage and displacing a mother and her daughter, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Fire officials reported that the mother and her daughter, ages unavailable, suffered minor burns to their feet and that, after paramedics evaluated them at the scene, they refused to be transported by ambulance to an area hospital for medical treatment.
The occupants called 911 at 6:59 a.m. on Tuesday after discovering the fire at their residence in the 800 block of Cedar Lane, prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
“The two occupants — mother and daughter — discovered the fire on the front porch, on and around the cat carrier, and escaped out the front door. The fire quickly spread to the remainder of the home. Two cats were able to escape, and one is presumed to have perished,” an MOSFM spokesperson outlined.
Approximately 35 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the one-story mobile home and destroyed approximately $25,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to the MOSFM spokesman, who commented, “The home is a complete loss. Harford County Disaster Assistance is assisting the family.”
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started on the mobile home’s front porch, fire officials said. They listed “accidental” as the cause of the blaze, after concluding that heat tape had ignited combustibles inside a cat carrier that was on that front porch, fire officials added.
