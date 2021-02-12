ABERDEEN — An investigation is continuing after a blaze destroyed a home near Aberdeen early Tuesday morning, displacing nine people who lived there and also causing minor injuries to seven of them, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The occupants called 911 at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday, after discovering flames on the exterior of their house in the unit block of Valley Bottom Road, and then they attempted to snuff out the blaze on their own, fire officials said. They received assistance from arriving law enforcement officers, police added.
“Upon discovering the fire, the occupants attempted to extinguish the fire. Aberdeen Police Department (officers) arrived and attempted to use fire extinguishers prior to the arrival of the fire department,” a MOSFM spokesman outlined.
Approximately 35 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled that blaze for about 20 minutes, before bringing it under control, according to fire officials, who further reported that Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit.
Ambulances transported seven of the nine occupants to area hospitals, where they were treated for what investigators described as “minor injuries,” including smoke inhalation, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to the manufactured home, which was not equipped with smoke alarms, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, who commented, “Investigators consider the home a total loss.”
Information regarding assistance arrangements for the nine displaced people was unavailable, as of late Tuesday morning.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started on the exterior of the house, but, as of late Tuesday, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials reported.
