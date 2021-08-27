Volunteer firefighters talk on Saturday after they, along with several other volunteer firefighters, extinguished a blaze at this Street home. The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and resulted in one volunteer firefighter suffering a minor injury.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL
STREET — Investigators are blaming an unattended candle for sparking a fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to a Street home and resulted in one volunteer firefighter suffering a minor injury, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant called 911 at 3:54 p.m. on Saturday, after discovering smoke inside the home in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Road, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials reported.
“The occupant arrived home and discovered heat and smoke throughout the house. Upon opening the basement door, he encountered heavy black smoke. He immediately closed the door and called 911,” a MOSFM spokesperson summarized.
Approximately 50 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company (JVFC) served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
“Firefighters were able to contain the fire within the basement. The home sustained moderate smoke and soot damage to the first and second floors,” the spokesperson said.
An ambulance crew transported a JVFC firefighter from the scene to an area hospital after he suffered a “minor injury,” the spokesperson added.
The blaze caused approximately $50,000 in structural damage to the two-story home and destroyed an estimated $50,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to fire officials, who further reported that smoke detectors inside the house alerted.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the basement, where an unattended candle ignited nearby combustibles — causing the fire, which has been ruled accidental, according to the spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.