DARLINGTON — A blaze heavily damaged a home in Darlington over the weekend, displacing four people, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The homeowner called 911 at 6:53 p.m. on Sunday after discovering the fire at the residence in the 4000 block of Conowingo Road, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Darlington Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 35 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 15 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $30,000 in structural damage to the one-story house, and it destroyed approximately $30,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who outlined, “The fire was contained to the ceiling and the roof, with extensive smoke and water damage throughout the remainder of the home.”
The fire displaced two adults and two children, fire officials said. Harford County Disaster Assistance is helping the displaced residents, fire officials added. No one was injured, fire officials reported.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in a bathroom ceiling, according to fire officials. The investigators listed “accidental” as the cause of the fire, after concluding that an “unspecified electrical/mechanical failure of bathroom exhaust fan” triggered the blaze, fire officials reported.
