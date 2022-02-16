Flames shoot from the roof of this Conowingo house on Thursday, as volunteer firefighters battle the blaze. The blaze gutted the house, displacing an unspecified number of residents, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COMMUNITY FIRE COMPANY OF RISING SUN
CONOWINGO — An investigation is continuing after a blaze gutted a home in Conowingo, displacing an unspecified number of residents, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant called 911 at 5:33 p.m. on Thursday after discovering the fire at the residence in the 1300 block of Liberty Grove Road, prompting several volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Approximately 40 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to the one-story home and its contents, according to an MOSFM spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured. Information regarding what type of assistance the displaced residents are receiving was unavailable, as of Friday.
During their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the attic, fire officials said. As of Friday, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
