COLORA — An investigation is continuing after an early-morning fire over the weekend caused extensive damage to a Colora home, displacing two people, one of whom suffered smoke inhalation, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant called 911 at 12:42 a.m. Sunday after discovering the blaze inside the house in the 500 block of Harrisville Road, fire officials said, adding that a smoke alarm inside the dwelling activated and that the residents were able to escape.
One of the occupants suffered smoke inhalation, and ambulance crew transported that person to an area hospital for treatment, fire officials reported.
As of Sunday afternoon, information regarding that person’s medical condition was unavailable, as were the names of the displaced residents who, according to fire officials, are being assisted by family members.
Approximately 40 firefighters with several area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The blaze caused an estimated $50,000 in structural damage to the rancher-style home and destroyed approximately $10,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started inside the kitchen, fire officials reported. However, as of Sunday afternoon, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, according to fire officials.
