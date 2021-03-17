ABERDEEN — Investigators are blaming a furnace malfunction for triggering a blaze that destroyed a home in Aberdeen earlier this week, displacing two adults who lived there, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A neighbor called 911 at 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, after discovering the burning house in the unit block of West Inca Street, prompting approximately 25 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about 10 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.
Harford County Disaster Assistance is helping the two adult residents who were displaced by the fire, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, who commented, “Due to the type of construction, the home is considered a complete loss.”
The blaze caused an estimated $45,000 in structural damage to the one-story, manufactured home, and it destroyed approximately $5,000 in belongings inside the dwelling, Alkire reported.
He further reported that the home was not equipped with a smoke detector. “A smoke alarm was provided by the Office of the State Fire Marshal to the homeowner for future installation,” Alkire noted.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the dwelling’s furnace room and concluded that an “unspecified furnace failure” cause the fire, according to fire officials. Investigators listed “accidental” as the cause of the blaze, fire officials reported.
