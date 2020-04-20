House fire displaces couple near Chesapeake City

CHESAPEAKE CITY - Investigators are blaming an osprey nest inside a chimney for triggering a blaze that caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to home near Chesapeake City over the weekend - displacing the couple who lived there, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The owner called 911 at 12:53 p.m. on Sunday after discovering the fire at the residence in the 100 block of Worthington Road, prompting approximately 35 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies to respond to the scene, fire officials said. Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately 35 minutes before bringing the blaze under control, fire officials reported.
The blaze, which caused smoke alarms inside the home to activate, caused an estimated $50,000 in structural damage to the two-story home and destroyed approximately $30,000 in contents, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman.
Investigators identified the owners/occupants as Charles Cardile and his wife, according to Alkire, who further reported that the couple has since moved into nearby home.
"They own a house next door, and they moved into it," Alkire told the Cecil Whig on Monday morning.
MOSFM investigators determined that the blaze started inside the chimney near the roof, Alkire said. They listed "accidental" as the preliminary cause of the blaze, after concluding that an osprey nest inside the chimney caught fire, he added.
